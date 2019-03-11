Bolton Wanderers: Players say wages still not paid and ask for PFA assistance

Bolton Wanderers are five points adrift of safety in the Championship with 10 games to play

Bolton's players have asked for help from the Professional Footballers' Association, claiming owner Ken Anderson failed to meet a promise to pay their February wages on Monday.

The squad was told on Friday that they should be paid their wages by Monday.

They said in a statement: "We, as a group of players, feel extremely let down by Ken Anderson once again.

"We were promised that our wages and staff wages would be paid by Monday. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened."

