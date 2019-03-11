Ross County's Billy Mckay 'gutted' by arm break that ended season

Billy Mckay scored 20 goals for County this season before getting injured

Billy Mckay says it was "deflating" learning his season was over on the same night he scored a hat-trick to consolidate Ross County's place at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Northern Ireland international Mckay, 30, scored all three goals as County beat Ayr United 3-2 to stay five points clear last month, with the Staggies now eight points above Dundee United.

But the striker broke his arm, which required surgery.

"I was just gutted," said Mckay.

"I had scored a hat-trick and I should be really high but I just felt deflated my season was over.

"I thought it was my elbow at first but as I got in I could see my arm moving a bit so I asked the physios about the timeframe straight away, you know it's longer than the season is so you're just gutted.

"It's okay, it's not too painful, it's all back in place after the operation so I'm on the road to recovery now and I've just got to be positive. Nine pins in the arm and a bit of nerve damage so I've got a lot to focus on to get myself back fit.

"It'll be probably next pre-season. I'll be watching the lads on the sidelines wishing them the best."

'Mckay long enough in the tooth to bounce back'

Mckay's hat-trick took him to 20 goals for the season.

"At the start of the season if you'd told me I'd get 20 goals and the lads would be in the position they are now in March, I'd be buzzing," said Mckay, who is the Championship's player of the month for February.

"I'm gutted I'm not out there to help them even more but we've got a really strong squad and I believe that we can achieve what we set out to do."

And County co-manager Steven Ferguson commented: "Billy was very much a talisman at the top end of the pitch for us. He's experienced enough and long enough in the tooth to be able to bounce back from that and we look forward to getting him back amongst the group and we're also very grateful for his contribution to this part of the season."

The Staggies could stretch their lead at the top to 11 points and take a further step towards automatic promotion if they win their game in hand against visitors Falkirk on Tuesday.

"We know we've put ourselves in a great position, we know we've got a great opportunity on Tuesday night with a game in hand," added Ferguson. "Opportunities are only good if you take them.

"We've got ourselves in a good position but it's by no means a safe position. We're not underestimating anybody else in this league. We're not taking for granted the position that we're in."