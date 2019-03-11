Kenyan football official Hussein Swaleh among those killed in Ethiopia crash

The Confederation of African Football confirmed the death of Kenyan football official Hussein Swaleh

A senior Kenyan football official was among the 157 people killed on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed on Sunday, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) confirmed.

Hussein Swaleh, a former secretary general of Kenya's Football Federation (FKF), had been returning to Nairobi after serving as a match commissioner in Friday's African Champions League game between Ismaili and TP Mazembe in Egypt.

The plane crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa.

"The President of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, and all the African football family send their condolences to our dearest Hussein Swaleh Mtetu's family, his relatives and to the Kenyan Football Federation," Caf said in a statement.

Swaleh served as the FKF's secretary general between 2000 and 2004 and was in the post when Kenya last played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Tunisia in 2004.

The Kenyan Football Federation described Swaleh as a "dedicated and hardworking individual" and the head of the FKF, Nick Mwendwa, paid his own tribute, saying: "Sad day for football. You were doing what you loved most. Fare thee well my chairman. Until we meet again."

Kenya's national team captain Victor Wanyama, also paid his respects, "Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of FKF Lower Eastern branch chairman and @CAF_Online official Hussein Swaleh and all the victims of the #EthiopianAirlineCrash," the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder tweeted.