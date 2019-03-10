Match ends, Marseille 1, Nice 0.
Marseille 1-0 Nice: Mario Balotelli scores against his former team
Mario Balotelli became the first player in 45 years to score in his first four Marseille Ligue 1 home games - with the only goal against his former club Nice.
The ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker left Nice for Marseille in January and has scored five goals in seven games since.
His goal came when he headed in Lucas Ocampos' cross from six yards out.
Marseille, who are unbeaten in six games, are three points off the Champions League places.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17Sarr
- 4KamaraBooked at 69mins
- 15Caleta-Car
- 2H Sakai
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forRadonjicat 85'minutes
- 27LopezSubstituted forPayetat 85'minutes
- 8Sanson
- 5OcamposBooked at 58mins
- 28Germain
- 9BalotelliSubstituted forStrootmanat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Pires da Fonseca
- 7Radonjic
- 10Payet
- 12Strootman
- 14N'Jie
- 16Pelé
- 19Dias
Nice
- 40Benítez
- 20Atal
- 29HerelleBooked at 90mins
- 31Costa Santos
- 23Sarr
- 24JalletSubstituted forBurnerat 29'minutes
- 5TamezeSubstituted forSackoat 78'minutes
- 8Lees-Melou
- 6WalterSubstituted forCyprienat 67'minutes
- 27Makengo
- 7Saint-Maximin
Substitutes
- 12Coly
- 15Burner
- 16Clementia
- 18Sacko
- 25Cyprien
- 33Diaby
- 34Pelmard
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Nice 0.
Offside, Nice. Wylan Cyprien tries a through ball, but Youcef Atal is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Christophe Herelle (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille).
Malang Sarr (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille).
Malang Sarr (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Florian Thauvin.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Dimitri Payet replaces Maxime Lopez.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Patrick Burner.
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Ihsan Sacko replaces Adrien Tameze.
Attempt missed. Adrien Tameze (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Youcef Atal.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Christophe Herelle (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Sanson (Marseille).
Wylan Cyprien (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Mario Balotelli.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hiroki Sakai.
Attempt blocked. Wylan Cyprien (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Malang Sarr.
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Malang Sarr (Nice).
Substitution
Substitution, Nice. Wylan Cyprien replaces Remi Walter.
Hand ball by Christophe Herelle (Nice).
Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
Youcef Atal (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Morgan Sanson (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice).
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 1, Nice 0. Mario Balotelli (Marseille) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos with a cross.