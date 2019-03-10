Real Valladolid 1-4 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores twice in win

Karim Benzema has scored 22 goals in all competitions this season

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Valladolid in La Liga, although the result is unlikely to relieve the pressure on head coach Santiago Solari.

Valladolid were unfortunate not to be well clear as Ruben Alcaraz missed a penalty and Sergi Guardiola had two goals ruled out before Anuar's opener.

Raphael Varane equalised from close range and Karim Benzema then scored twice, from a penalty and a header.

Casemiro was sent off for two yellows before Luka Modric added a fourth.

Third-placed Real, who have only won two of their past six games, are 12 points behind leaders and champions Barcelona.

Solari's side were knocked out out of the Champions League, the tournament they had won for three consecutive years, after losing 4-1 at home to Ajax on Tuesday - their fourth consecutive home defeat.

Madrid's week looked like hitting another low

Ruben Alcaraz's penalty was nowhere near the goal

Madrid were coming up against a team who had only won once in 13 league and cup games. And yet the hosts could have been 4-0 up inside half an hour.

Alcaraz blazed a penalty well over the bar after Alvaro Odriozola fouled Guardiola in the box, while Guardiola thought he had given Valladolid the lead when he tapped home Keko's cross but the referee disallowed it for offside after video consultation.

And three minutes later the striker, who has never scored a La Liga goal, had a header rightly ruled out for offside.

Guardiola, a Real fan who was sacked by Barcelona in 2015 after it emerged he had sent anti-Catalan tweets, at least had a hand in the opening goal as he diverted Keko's cross into Anuar's path to tap home.

At that stage things were not looking good for a Real side without the injured Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Gareth Bale and suspended captain Sergio Ramos.

