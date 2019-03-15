Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 15 March

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Connah's Quay, beaten by New Saints last weekend, will retain top spot if they beat Newtown. Nomads won 3-1 when the sides met at Deeside Stadium in phase one.

Saturday, 16 March

Championship Conference

Barry Town v Bala Town; 16:00 GMT: Barry's title hopes suffered a big blow after a 3-0 defeat at Newtown last weekend while Bala lost at Caernarfon. The original game between the two sides in February was called off due to floodlight failure at Jenner Park.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 16 March

Poole Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 16 March

Colwyn Bay v Mossley; 15:00 GMT

FAW Women's Cup Semi-finals

Sunday, 17 March

Abergavenny Women v Cardiff City FC (14:00 GMT; Goytre FC)

Cardiff Met v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies (14:00 GMT; Leckwith Stadium, Cardiff)