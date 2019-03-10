Jack Grealish attacked by spectator in Birmingham v Aston Villa game

Jack Grealish was attacked from behind by the man, who was wearing a Birmingham City jacket

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked by a spectator who ran on to the pitch in the Championship match at rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.

It happened in the 10th minute when a man wearing a cap came on to the pitch from the home section before swinging his arm towards Grealish's face.

The man, who was wearing a Birmingham City jacket, blew kisses towards the crowd as he was led away by stewards.

West Midlands Police said a man has been arrested following the incident.

Villa captain Grealish sat on the St Andrew's turf before being helped up by players from both teams and was able to continue.

Former Birmingham midfielder Darren Carter said on BBC WM radio: "It is a rivalry and you get passionate, but you should never come on to the pitch. That is diobolical behaviour."

On Friday, a man was arrested after Rangers' James Tavernier was confronted by a spectator during Friday's Scottish Premiership draw with Hibs.

Grealish sat on the turf while the man was apprehended