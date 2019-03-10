Jack Grealish attacked by spectator in Birmingham v Aston Villa game

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish was attacked from behind by the man, who was wearing a Birmingham City jacket

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was attacked by a spectator who ran on to the pitch in the Championship match at rivals Birmingham City on Sunday.

It happened in the 10th minute when a man wearing a cap came on to the pitch from the home section before swinging his arm towards Grealish's face.

The man, who was wearing a Birmingham City jacket, blew kisses towards the crowd as he was led away by stewards.

West Midlands Police said a man has been arrested following the incident.

Villa captain Grealish sat on the St Andrew's turf before being helped up by players from both teams and was able to continue.

Former Birmingham midfielder Darren Carter said on BBC WM radio: "It is a rivalry and you get passionate, but you should never come on to the pitch. That is diobolical behaviour."

On Friday, a man was arrested after Rangers' James Tavernier was confronted by a spectator during Friday's Scottish Premiership draw with Hibs.

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish sits on the ground following the attack
Grealish sat on the turf while the man was apprehended
Man led off St Andrew's
The man blew kisses when being led off the field at St Andrew's

