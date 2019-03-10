Harry Kane: Tottenham must win trophies to keep striker - Teddy Sheringham

Harry Kane has scored 24 goals this season

Tottenham will have to win trophies if they want to keep striker Harry Kane, says ex-Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham.

Sheringham did not win any competitions during seven seasons at the north London club, across two spells.

However, in four years at Manchester United in between his time at Spurs, he won three Premier League titles, the Champions League and an FA Cup.

"Harry will want to win stuff. He will be wanting to play at the very top," said the ex-England international.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek, Sheringham added: "It's going to be a big factor with Harry that Tottenham are moving into a new stadium - but they have to win something.

"At the moment, they are nearly at the top. For me, that's not good enough for Harry Kane because he is tops."

Tottenham are third in the Premier League table but have fallen away from title contention with three defeats and a draw in their past four top-flight matches.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were knocked out of the FA Cup in the fourth round by Crystal Palace, while Chelsea beat them in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

However, Spurs are still in the Champions League, having beaten Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate to reach the quarter-finals.

England captain Kane is their top scorer this season with 24 goals and his strike in Saturday's loss at Southampton was the 200th of the 25-year-old's club and international career.

"There is going to come a time in Harry's career when he is going to say: 'I can't be a nearly man any more. We have to go one step further for me to win things in my football career,'" added Sheringham, 52.

"You don't get any younger in football and it's amazing how quickly it flies by."