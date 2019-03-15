Fulham v Liverpool

Scott Parker is yet to win a match with Fulham since taking over as caretaker manager.

TEAM NEWS

Fulham have no reported new injury concerns and forward Andre Schurrle could be available after a virus.

Alfie Mawson is recovering from knee surgery and hopes to be back playing before the end of the season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is out of the game because of an ankle injury sustained in the Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

Naby Keita will be assessed after missing the trip to Germany with a minor injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Having impressively taken care of business in the Champions League in Munich, Liverpool know they must now do the same on the domestic front at Craven Cottage.

In a title race of fine margins there's little room to slip up against a team heading for relegation. Jurgen Klopp's side have been held to a draw in three successive Premier League matches on the road, the last two of which have ended goalless, but should be too strong here.

They've taken all three points on their past two visits to Fulham and face a team who have lost their last half dozen matches, and nine in 10.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "I believe we can stay up. I see the quality in this team, but I know and understand it will be very difficult. While there are still points available, it's possible.

"We have some very good footballers and we need to start getting the best out of them. The attitudes and standards are rising on a daily basis. They have a chance at the weekend to prove how good they are."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "It is just a very important game for us. We don't think about the situation in the table or whatever, we are only focused on our situation. But we know how difficult it is - we only have to take our game against Fulham at home: we need a genius moment from Ali, Trent and Mo to win that game.

"Fulham has a difficult season obviously, but since Scott [Parker] is in you can see the change, it is really kind of a breath of fresh air. They lost the two games against Chelsea, which is a difficult one for all teams in the league obviously, and Leicester with a new manager there. But they were pretty impressive.

"Now we have to make sure that we are really spot on from the first second and hopefully we can win that game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have lost five consecutive league games against Liverpool, conceding 16 goals, since a 1-0 win at Anfield in May 2012.

Liverpool could win three matches in a row at Craven Cottage for the first time in the top flight.

There has not been a draw between the sides in 13 Premier League meetings at Craven Cottage.

Fulham

Fulham have equalled the club Premier League record of six consecutive defeats. Their only longer top-flight losing streak was an 11-match run between December 1961 and February 1962.

They have also matched the Premier League record of conceding multiple goals in 10 consecutive matches, previously done by Wimbledon and West Bromwich Albion.

The Cottagers have lost 17 matches this season by a margin of two or more goals, just two short of the Premier League record they set in 2013-14.

They have conceded 68 goals so far, 11 more than any other top-flight side.

Fulham have lost 24 of their past 25 Premier League matches against established top-six teams, with the only exception being a 2-2 draw at Manchester United in February 2014.

Scott Parker played in the Fulham team that lost 4-0 in the Premier League at Anfield in November 2013.

Liverpool