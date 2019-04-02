Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Possibly the best in the world' - Spurs fans on new stadium

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are again without central midfielders Eric Dier and Harry Winks for the first competitive game at their new stadium.

Dier is still nursing a hip complaint, while Winks has a groin injury.

Right-back Serge Aurier also remains on the sidelines because of a hamstring problem sustained while on international duty.

Mamadou Sakho, who is recovering from knee surgery, is the only absentee for Crystal Palace.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: It's an "I was there" night, with all Spurs fans present able to say forevermore that they were there at the start.

For those playing, the only concern is refocusing on being there at the finish - in the top four.

In six weeks, Spurs have gone from having (faint) title hopes to clinging on to a Champions League place for next season, and it's for that reason that they must win this first game back in N17.

Beating Palace won't be easy though, with the Eagles in fine away form.

And here's a curious one. Of the four current Premier League teams to have 'moved' this century (Southampton, Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham), only West Ham won the first league game at their new permanent home.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was at Anfield on Sunday and thought Tottenham played really well in the second half, and dominated after making some positive changes. They looked the better side.

Palace have spent most of the season in the bottom half of the table, but they are as good as safe after beating Huddersfield on Saturday.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The last five encounters all ended in 1-0 wins for Tottenham - it's the longest sequence of identical results in a Premier League fixture.

Spurs have won seven successive top-flight games against Crystal Palace, six of them by a 1-0 scoreline. They have never won eight consecutive Premier League matches against a particular opponent.

Palace are winless in six league away meetings since November 1997, when Neil Shipperley scored the only goal (D2, L4).

However, the Eagles did win 1-0 at White Hart Lane in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2016.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs will become the first club to play a Premier League home match at two different stadiums within a single season.

Tottenham were unbeaten in their final 19 league games at the old White Hart Lane (W17, D2), winning their last 14 matches there.

They have claimed just one point from the last 15 available.

Harry Kane has scored 59 home goals for Tottenham in the Premier League - only Jermain Defoe, with 60, has more for the club.

Christian Eriksen has 10 Premier League assists this season, and is just the second player to reach double figures in four consecutives campaigns, after David Beckham.

Crystal Palace