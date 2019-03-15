Everton v Chelsea

Olivier Giroud, who scored a hat-trick in midweek, could start, with Gonzalo Higuain trying to shake off illness

TEAM NEWS

Everton's Seamus Coleman could return after missing the defeat at Newcastle because of illness.

Leighton Baines remains sidelined with a back problem while Phil Jagielka is a doubt with a knock.

Gonzalo Higuain could be available again after missing the midweek trip to Dynamo Kiev with illness.

The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Jorginho and Eden Hazard, who were rested for the Europa League game, are set to return to the line-up.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Securing Champions League football is Chelsea's focus. If it comes as a welcome by-product of winning the Europa League, fantastic, but earning a top-four finish would be a wise back-up plan.

This is Chelsea's game in hand, and victory would take them within a point of third-placed Tottenham.

Everton earned rare praise for their display in the Merseyside derby but any goodwill evaporated during last week's capitulation at Newcastle.

They've lost four of their last six at home and Chelsea, who have a good record against Everton, have the quality and the incentive to deepen Goodison gloom.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The past two league meetings have ended 0-0. Only four fixtures in Premier League history have finished goalless in three consecutive games.

Everton haven't scored in any of their last five league matches against Chelsea (D2, L3).

The Toffees have won only one of the last 10 Premier League encounters (D3, L6).

Everton

Everton have lost four of their last six league games (W1, D1).

It's seven games and more than two months since they last won at home (D3, L4).

Everton have not beaten one of the established top-six sides in the league since January 2017, drawing seven and losing 18.

Their last seven Premier League goals at Goodison Park have been scored by different players.

Theo Walcott has scored six goals in all competitions against Chelsea, finding the net at all four grounds he has faced them on. He is yet to play them at Goodison Park.

Jordan Pickford is one short of 100 Premier League appearances.

Chelsea