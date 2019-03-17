Scottish Premiership
Dundee12:30Celtic
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Stats - Dundee v Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee have won just one of their 43 top-flight games against Celtic since 1998-99 (D8 L34) and are winless since a 2-0 victory under Ivano Bonetti back in May 2001 (P31 W0 D6 L25 since).
  • Celtic are unbeaten in their 20 trips to Dens Park in the league since 1998-99 (W15 D5), winning each of the past four by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.
  • Dundee have won just one of their 15 home Scottish Premiership games this campaign (D4 L10) - fewer than any other side, whilst only St Mirren (11) have lost more such games on home soil this season than Dundee (10).
  • Celtic have won eight of their past nine league games (D1), however they did draw their last such game (0-0 v Aberdeen) - they last failed to win back-to-back league games in September (D1 L1).
  • Scott Wright has been directly involved in five of Dundee's past seven league goals (2 goals, 3 assists), assisting three of their past four in the Premiership.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers30179466224460
3Aberdeen30157846341252
4Kilmarnock30149739281151
5Hearts30145113535047
6Hibernian30129945321345
7Motherwell30124143341-840
8Livingston30108123231138
9St Johnstone29115132939-1038
10Hamilton3073202061-4124
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you