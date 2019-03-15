Millwall v Brighton & Hove Albion

Striker Lee Gregory is Millwall's top scorer with 11 goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Millwall will monitor forward Lee Gregory, who was withdrawn in the second half of Wednesday's win at Birmingham because of a tight calf.

Ben Thompson, who scored both goals in that game, is cup-tied, while Ben Marshall is also ineligible.

Defender Murray Wallace is suspended, though he would have missed this match regardless because of a knee injury.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is banned after being booked in each of the last two rounds of the FA Cup.

Florin Andone and Pascal Gross are ruled out by injuries, but defender Leon Balogun is available after missing the last five games with a shoulder problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Can the Lions roar again? They have devoured the last five top-flight teams who've dared to tip-toe into their Den.

They've won 31 FA Cup games since 2004 - the fifth best record in the country. It's their 11th quarter-final while outside the top flight. Only Southampton can better that.

But Brighton are a different proposition to the Premier peacocks who've preened there and been picked off.

Their players were in the Championship just two years ago. They know what it takes to win at Millwall. It is over 11 years since they lost there. They are hungry.

Despite crucial recent wins in their relegation battles both have league concerns, but Brighton can more comfortably pick their strongest side ahead of the international break.

Millwall will be without key players injured, suspended and cup-tied. That could prove the difference.

MATCH FACTS

Millwall won 3-1 in the only previous FA Cup tie between these sides, a first-round replay on 19 November 1956. The sides had drawn 1-1 at Brighton's Goldstone Ground two days earlier.

The last eight games, all in the Championship, have produced five draws, two Brighton wins and one Millwall victory.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last six games at the Den (D3, L3) since a 3-0 loss on Boxing Day 2007.

Millwall

They have reached their third FA Cup quarter-final in seven years - more than any other side from outside the Premier League in that time.

All 11 of Millwall's FA Cup quarter-final appearances have come while outside the top flight; only Southampton (13 appearances) have reached this stage more often as a league league side.

The Lions have won their last five FA Cup home matches against top-flight opposition, beating Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Watford, Leicester and Everton.

The Londoners have lost just one of their last 15 home games in this competition (W11, D3).

They have not beaten a top-flight side at this stage since eliminating Manchester City in 1937.

Brighton & Hove Albion