Ross McCormack: Motherwell striker returns to parent club Aston Villa for injury assessment

Motherwell's Ross McCormack has returned to parent club Aston Villa to have his calf problem assessed.

The on-loan striker has been sidelined with the injury for more than a month and travelled south late last week.

It is believed the clubs plan for McCormack, 32, to finish his spell at Fir Park, depending on the outcome of tests.

"We won't see him any time soon," said Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson, whose side beat Hamilton 3-0 on Saturday.

McCormack's loan spell ends in the summer and he has more than a year left on his Villa contract. He has made four appearances for Well this season.