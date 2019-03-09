Darren Moore: West Bromwich Albion sack head coach after Ipswich Town draw

Darren Moore was in his first managerial role at West Bromwich Albion

West Bromwich Albion have sacked head coach Darren Moore after their draw at home to struggling Ipswich Town.

Saturday's stalemate left them fourth in the Championship and nine points off the automatic promotion places.

The 44-year-old took charge after they parted company with Alan Pardew in April 2018 and he was later appointed after their Premier League relegation.

"This has been an enormously difficult decision for the club," chief executive Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

"After discussions with our owners, the difficult decision to make a change was taken. Darren's dedication over the last 12 months is not underestimated and there will always be a welcome for him at the Hawthorns.

"But we have to place the club's best interests at the forefront of our thinking and we must do everything we can to try to deliver the promotion we have targeted."

First-team coach James Shan will now take charge as the club search for a successor, with Moore's assistants Graeme Jones and Wayne Jacobs also sacked.

As a player, Moore turned out for West Brom from 2001 until 2006, and twice helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

After taking over from Pardew he oversaw 1-0 victories away at Manchester United and Newcastle United, earning the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for April.

Although he won 11 points from a possible 18, he could not halt their relegation from the top flight last season.

After a strong first half to their Championship campaign, Albion have won just four of their past 12 league games, including defeats by promotion rivals Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Leeds United.

What has gone wrong for West Brom?

After their surprise defeat by Bolton Wanderers on the opening day, a run of seven wins from their first 12 Championship matches saw the Baggies move up to second in October.

However, a leaky defence has ultimately dampened their push for an immediate return to the Premier League, with West Brom having conceded more goals than any other team in the top eight.

Moore's side have relied heavily on goals from attacking pair Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle, who have scored 33 between them so far this term.

Their recent dip in form has coincided with loanee Harvey Barnes being recalled by Leicester City, after the midfielder had contributed nine goals during an influential half-season stay in the West Midlands.

The Baggies' performances at home have also become an issue - they have won just one of their past nine league games at the Hawthorns, including Saturday's draw against the division's bottom team.