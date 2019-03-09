Neil Warnock: Cardiff answered critics with win over West Ham

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff showed no weakness - Warnock

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says his side answered their critics and proved there is no "split in the camp" with Saturday's 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Warnock was forced to deny claims earlier in the week that the Bluebirds players were losing faith in him.

After Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa earned a vital win, Warnock said: "I didn't have to mention the rumours of a split in the camp, the lads were all talking about it.

"I thought we were fabulous today."

Warnock's view was backed by goalscorer Hoilett, who said the squad are like "brothers" and described rumours of a split in the dressing room as "nonsense".

The Cardiff boss believes the victory, which came on the back of three defeats with an aggregate score of 10-1 and before a three-week hiatus because of the international break and FA Cup quarter finals, was their most important of the season.

"It just brings a few more clubs back into the pack, makes a few more clubs nervous," Warnock, whose side are 18th in the Premier League, told BBC Sport Wales. "You could see the confidence we took from it.

"It is probably our biggest win of the season - but only because we were so poor in the games that came before it.

"There are were lot of positives and a lot of answering of critics. I couldn't ask much more of them."

Warnock revealed man of the match Victor Camarasa, who was substituted after an hour on his first home start since January because of injury, was only suffering from cramp when he was taken off.

"He only needs to give me an hour if he plays like that," the 70-year-old joked.