Premier League stats: Newcastle comeback, double centurion Kane, Fraser's assists, resolute Cardiff
-
- From the section Premier League
James Ward-Prowse scored a superb late free-kick as Southampton came from behind to beat Tottenham 2-1 to boost their hopes of Premier League survival.
Leicester climbed to 10th with Jamie Vardy scoring twice in a 3-1 win over Fulham, Brighton won 2-1 at Crystal Palace and Cardiff claimed three vital points with a 2-0 win against West Ham.
Bournemouth won 2-0 at Huddersfield and Newcastle fought back to win 3-2 against Everton as they moved up to 13th in the table.
Here are the best of Saturday's stats:
- Newcastle United came from two goals down to win a Premier League game for the first time since October 2003 against Fulham under Sir Bobby Robson.
- Spurs striker Harry Kane has now scored 200 goals for club and country (180 at club level and 20 for England).
- Only Matt le Tissier (seven) has scored more goals from direct free-kicks for Southampton in the Premier League than James Ward-Prowse (four).
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, no goalkeeper has saved more Premier League penalties than Everton's Jordan Pickford (four, level with Lukasz Fabianski).
- Jamie Vardy scored his 100th goal for Leicester City, becoming the first Foxes player to reach that landmark since Gary Lineker.
- Fulham have lost their past 18 away Premier League matches when they have conceded the first goal.
- Crystal Palace have won 19 penalties in the league since the start of the 2017-18 season, six more than any other side.
- Glenn Murray has scored 35% of Brighton's Premier League goals (23 of 66), the highest proportion of any team's goals by a player in the history of the competition.
- Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser is the first Scottish player to register 10 assists in a Premier League season. Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Chelsea's Eden Hazard (11 each) have provided more assists in Europe's 'big five' leagues - England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - this season.
- Only two teams in top-flight history have scored fewer goals after 30 games than the 15 Huddersfield have managed this term - Leicester City (13 in 1977-78) and Derby County (14 in 2007-08).
- West Ham have only won one of their past nine Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (D4 L4).
- Cardiff kept their eighth league clean sheet of the season, which is more than Manchester United (seven) and Arsenal (five).