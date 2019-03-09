Match ends, Barcelona 3, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Barcelona 3-1 Rayo Vallecano; Lionel Messi scores as leaders win
-
- From the section European Football
Lionel Messi scored a penalty as La Liga leaders Barcelona came from behind to beat Rayo Vallecano and retain their seven-point lead at the top.
Raul de Tomas, on loan from Real Madrid, had given Rayo a surprise lead with an excellent 20-yard strike.
Gerard Pique headed an equaliser from Messi's free-kick and the Barca captain nonchalantly put the treble-chasing champions ahead from the spot.
Luis Suarez tapped home a late third after a one-two with Ivan Rakitic.
Messi is La Liga's top scorer with 26 goals in 25 games, with Suarez second on 17.
Second-placed Atletico Madrid had briefly narrowed the gap on Barca with a 1-0 win over Leganes earlier on Saturday, Saul scoring the only goal.
Barcelona were made to work hard by Rayo Vallecano, who are in the relegation zone after six consecutive defeats, but Ernesto Valverde's side are now unbeaten in 14 La Liga games, a run going back to November. They have won 13 consecutive league games against Rayo since 2002.
Next up for the Catalan side is a home game against Lyon in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, having drawn the first leg 0-0 in France.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 22Vidal
- 5BusquetsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMalcomat 85'minutes
- 8Ramos de Oliveira MeloSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 7CoutinhoSubstituted forRakiticat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rakitic
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 14Malcom
- 17Murillo
- 20Roberto
- 21Aleñá
Rayo Vallecano
- 13Dimitrievski
- 17Advíncula
- 20VelázquezBooked at 68mins
- 23Gálvez
- 16AmatSubstituted forPozoat 64'minutes
- 7Moreno Lopera
- 14Dias Correia
- 12ImbulaBooked at 89mins
- 27Comesaña
- 18GarcíaSubstituted forEmbarbaat 80'minutes
- 9de Tomás Gómez
Substitutes
- 1García
- 2Román Triguero
- 8Trejo
- 11Embarba
- 15Suárez
- 22Pozo
- 25Di Santo
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
- Attendance:
- 74,158
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 3, Rayo Vallecano 1.
Booking
Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card.
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano).
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Giannelli Imbula.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Malcom replaces Sergio Busquets.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alejandro Gálvez (Rayo Vallecano).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 3, Rayo Vallecano 1. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Attempt blocked. Bebé (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adrián Embarba.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Ivan Rakitic replaces Coutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Adrián Embarba replaces Álvaro García.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Giannelli Imbula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Velázquez (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giannelli Imbula with a cross.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Santiago Comesaña.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Emiliano Velázquez (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emiliano Velázquez (Rayo Vallecano).
Offside, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo tries a through ball, but Santiago Comesaña is caught offside.
Attempt missed. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt blocked. Raúl de Tomás (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Comesaña.
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Barcelona).
José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Jordi Amat.
Attempt blocked. Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bebé (Rayo Vallecano).