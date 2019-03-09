Scottish League One: Bottom side Stenhousemuir stun leaders Arbroath

Mark McGuigan scored Stenhousemuir's second goal at Arbroath

Scottish League One leaders Arbroath lost for the second week in a row and had their lead cut to 12 points as Stenhousemuir boosted their survival bid.

The bottom side won 2-0 at Gayfield while ninth-placed Brechin City drew 2-2 with Forfar Athletic.

Raith Rovers capitalised, beating Airdrieonians to move above Forfar into second.

East Fife beat visitors Stranraer while Dumbarton won at Montrose.

Bobby Linn missed a first-half penalty for Arbroath and Stenny scored deep into first-half stoppage time when David Marsh struck.

Mark McGuigan fired a second and the only sour note for the visitors was a late red card for Morgyn Neill. The Ochilview side are now a point behind Brechin.

Grant Gillespie scored from close range for Raith against Airdrie with 16 minutes left at Stark's Park.

Brechin were two up on Forfar by the half-hour mark - Andrew Jackson's strike followed by Dougie Hill's header. Dylan Easton pulled one back for the visitors just before half-time and Brad Spencer completed the comeback in the second half.

East Fife remain well placed for the play-offs in fourth after scoring three times in the second half against Stranraer. Patrick Slattery's opener was cancelled out by Kyle Turner but Liam Watt and Scott Linton secured the points for the Fifers.

Dumbarton moved to within a point of fifth-placed Montrose after winning 3-1 at Links Park. Dom Thomas and Calum Gallagher put the Sons in control before the break and though Sean Dillon headed one back for the hosts after the interval, Thomas got his second before the hour mark.