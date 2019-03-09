Neil Lennon: Celtic boss says side 'fatigued' against Aberdeen

Media playback is not supported on this device Celtic were 'psychologically fatigued' - Lennon

Celtic players are "psychologically fatigued" after the upheaval of recent days, said manager Neil Lennon after their goalless draw with Aberdeen.

The champions' lost their 100% home record in the Scottish Premiership and missed the chance to move 10 points clear of Rangers.

The Parkhead boss, who replaced Brendan Rodgers 11 days ago, believes the managerial upheaval has taken a toll.

"We were far too pedestrian with the ball," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"We looked leggy, little bit fatigued, and I understand that. Psychologically, they're a little bit fatigued, too, after everything that's happened. There was always going to be a lull and hopefully that's over now.

"If you can't win it, don't lose it, and it's a point going forward. That's three really difficult games in 10 days and we have come out unscathed. The gap is still eight points so we move on."

Lennon also said the squad is still "very light" due to injuries but is hopeful midfielder Callum McGregor will return to training this week.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes praised his side's resolute performance and feels they were well worth a point.

The Pittodrie side are now unbeaten in eight away games, albeit their winning run on the road has been halted.

"I'm very pleased," said McInnes, who confirmed that Gary Mackay-Steven and Niall McGinn could return for Tuesday's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against Rangers at Ibrox.

"We came here to get something and the defensive work of the team was excellent in the first half. We had enough opportunities to maybe get the goal we were looking for but I'd have taken 0-0."