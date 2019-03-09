Will Randall: Winger joins Newport County until end of season

Will Randall
Will Randall made seven appearances during a loan spell with Forest Green Rovers in 2017

Newport County have signed winger Will Randall on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

Free agent Randall started his career at Swindon Town before joining Wolves

The 21-year-old had loan spells at Walsall, Forest Green Rovers and Spanish side FC Jumilla before leaving Wolves in January.

"I'm delighted to sign for Newport. I've been training here for a few weeks and I can't wait to get started," Randall said.

