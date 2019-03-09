Clyde deducted four points for fielding an ineligible player

Clyde had been seven points off Peterhead with a game in hand before the points deduction

League Two promotion-chasers Clyde have protested against the "unprecedentedly harsh" deduction of four points for fielding an ineligible player.

Declan Fitzpatrick appeared in February's 1-0 win over Albion Rovers and the 1-1 draw away to Queen's Park.

Both results - which came during a run of 16 games unbeaten - were overturned with 3-0 wins awarded to their opponents. Clyde were also fined £1500.

The club were seven points off leaders Peterhead with a game in hand.

"We feel that the sanction imposed was unprecedentedly harsh," said chairman David Dishon.

The decision ends the club's run of 16 games unbeaten, which had been their best since the 1950s.

Two board directors have offered to resign as a result of the news, however Dishon says the board have rejected the requests.

"We are deeply disappointed with the outcome of yesterday's hearing as, despite the fact that we admitted the breach of the SPFL rules, we feel that we put forward a robust and cogent case as part of our defence," Dishon told the Clyde website.

"The case concerned a player, Declan Fitzpatrick, who has been registered with Clyde since September 2018 and was recently on loan at Clydebank.

"The breach occurred as a result of a genuine oversight and a gap in the administrative procedures. This error was not the fault of any individual."

Dishon added: "I understand that the supporters will share our devastation at this news, but we have to try to stayed focused on the rest of the season. For that reason, the board and I have rejected the offer of two directors to resign from their position.

"Promotion is still a realistic target and that remains our priority."

Clyde have seven days to appeal against the decision.