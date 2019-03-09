Warrenpoint v Crusaders postponed

Warrenpoint's ground failed a mid-morning pitch inspection
Saturday's Irish Premiership match between Warrenpoint Town and Crusaders has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at Milltown.

That leaves four games going ahead, with second-placed Ballymena United away to derby rivals Coleraine.

Victory for David Jeffrey's United would see them reduce Linfield's lead at the top to six points.

Cliftonville host Institute, Glentoran play Ards at the Oval and Newry are away to Dungannon Swifts.

Danske Bank Premiership - Saturday 9 March - 15:00 GMT kick-offs
Live coverage on BBC Radio Ulster and text commentary on the BBC Sport website
CliftonvillevInstitute
ColerainevBallymena United
Dungannon SwiftsvNewry City
GlentoranvArds
Warrenpoint TownOFFCrusaders
Bluefin Sport Championship
DundelavH&W Welders
KnockbredavLimavady United
LarnevBallinamallard United
LoughgallvDergview
PortadownvCarrick Rangers
PSNIvBallyclare Comrades

