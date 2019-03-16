Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Watson
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 8mins
- 3Strapp
- 11Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 8Bradley
- 7Moxon
- 20Nade
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 10Muir
- 12McAdams
- 14Creaney
- 15Sonkur
- 16Fergusson
- 18Wallace
- 19Brannan
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 3McIntyre
- 20Watson
- 6Laird
- 19Shepherd
- 4Black
- 11Taylor
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 15Donaldson
- 17MacDonald
- 18Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 22Lumsden
- 23Diver
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Johnston.
Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Christian Nade.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.