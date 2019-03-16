Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Edinburgh City0

Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5Watson
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 8mins
  • 3Strapp
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Bradley
  • 7Moxon
  • 20Nade
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Muir
  • 12McAdams
  • 14Creaney
  • 15Sonkur
  • 16Fergusson
  • 18Wallace
  • 19Brannan

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 3McIntyre
  • 20Watson
  • 6Laird
  • 19Shepherd
  • 4Black
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 15Donaldson
  • 17MacDonald
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 22Lumsden
  • 23Diver
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Johnston.

Attempt missed. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Christian Nade.

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead28213454203466
2Edinburgh City29195550183262
3Clyde28165741271453
4Annan Athletic29146949321748
5Elgin28133124651-542
6Stirling29115133737038
7Queen's Park2988133339-632
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2844202569-4416
10Albion2835202261-3914
