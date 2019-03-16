Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Clyde v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 8McStay
- 10Rankin
- 6Grant
- 7Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Love
Substitutes
- 12Banks
- 14Lyon
- 15Syvertsen
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Duffie
- 21Hughes
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 6Banner
- 2Horne
- 5McGregor
- 3Allan
- 7Jardine
- 4Hughes
- 8Docherty
- 11Thomson
- 20McLaughlin
- 9MacDonald
Substitutes
- 12Hamilton
- 14Glover
- 15Ashmore
- 16Wright
- 18Mclear
- 19Mackin
- 21Binnie
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
Home TeamClydeAway TeamStirling
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.