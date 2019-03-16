Scottish League Two
Clyde0Stirling0

Clyde v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 8McStay
  • 10Rankin
  • 6Grant
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 12Banks
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Syvertsen
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Duffie
  • 21Hughes

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 6Banner
  • 2Horne
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Allan
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Thomson
  • 20McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 12Hamilton
  • 14Glover
  • 15Ashmore
  • 16Wright
  • 18Mclear
  • 19Mackin
  • 21Binnie
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Attempt saved. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead28213454203466
2Edinburgh City29195550183262
3Clyde28165741271453
4Annan Athletic29146949321748
5Elgin28133124651-542
6Stirling29115133737038
7Queen's Park2988133339-632
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2844202569-4416
10Albion2835202261-3914
View full Scottish League Two table

