Goal! Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dominic McLaren following a corner.
Queen's Park v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 5McLaren
- 4McKernon
- 6Gibson
- 2McLean
- 8Roberts
- 7McGrory
- 3Summers
- 10Galt
- 9Hawke
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14East
- 15Ruth
- 16Bradley
- 17Grant
- 18Magee
- 20McDougall
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 2Cooper
- 14Bronsky
- 22McGowan
- 3Lowdon
- 18Morrison
- 6McGovern
- 8Cameron
- 7Omar
- 17Maciver
- 10Roberts
Substitutes
- 1Watson
- 9McLeish
- 11Sutherland
- 12Hester
- 15Wilson
- 16Wilson
- 20Hay
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Goal!
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 1. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Greg Morrison.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Scott Roberts (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by James McGowan.
Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.