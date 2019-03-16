Scottish League Two
Queen's Park1Elgin1

Queen's Park v Elgin City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLaren
  • 4McKernon
  • 6Gibson
  • 2McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 3Summers
  • 10Galt
  • 9Hawke
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14East
  • 15Ruth
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Grant
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 2Cooper
  • 14Bronsky
  • 22McGowan
  • 3Lowdon
  • 18Morrison
  • 6McGovern
  • 8Cameron
  • 7Omar
  • 17Maciver
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 9McLeish
  • 11Sutherland
  • 12Hester
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Wilson
  • 20Hay
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Elgin City 1. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Dominic McLaren following a corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 0, Elgin City 1. Ross Maciver (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Greg Morrison.

Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).

Scott Roberts (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Cooper (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by James McGowan.

Attempt blocked. Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead28213454203466
2Edinburgh City29195550183262
3Clyde28165741271453
4Annan Athletic29146949321748
5Elgin28133124651-542
6Stirling29115133737038
7Queen's Park2988133339-632
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2844202569-4416
10Albion2835202261-3914
