Scottish League Two
Albion19:45Cowdenbeath
Venue: The Reigart Stadium

Albion Rovers v Cowdenbeath

Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead28213454203466
2Edinburgh City29194651213061
3Clyde28174744281655
4Annan Athletic29155952331950
5Elgin28123134655-939
6Stirling29114143840-237
7Queen's Park2998123739-235
8Cowdenbeath2886143437-330
9Berwick2844202569-4416
10Albion2835202261-3914
