Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir0Stranraer0

Stenhousemuir v Stranraer

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 19MunroBooked at 10mins
  • 5Marsh
  • 11Cook
  • 7Gibbons
  • 22McBrearty
  • 6Ferry
  • 4Neill
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 3Donaldson
  • 10Duthie
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
  • 20Dingwall
  • 21Watters

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 5Brownlie
  • 23Cummins
  • 17Smith
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 8Turner
  • 10McCann
  • 9Vitoria
  • 18Cameron
  • 11Anderson

Substitutes

  • 4McDonald
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 20Crossan
  • 24O'Keefe
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt saved. Greg Hurst (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Dangerous play by Andy Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by David Marsh.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath29187455282761
2Raith Rovers291310659362349
3Forfar2914694240248
4East Fife29136104441345
5Montrose28105133645-935
6Dumbarton2897124748-134
7Airdrieonians28104143637-134
8Stranraer2879123343-1030
9Stenhousemuir2985162951-2229
10Brechin2777133345-1228
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you