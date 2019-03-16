This match has been postponed to play at a later date.
Brechin City v Montrose
-
Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|29
|18
|7
|4
|55
|28
|27
|61
|2
|Raith Rovers
|29
|13
|10
|6
|59
|36
|23
|49
|3
|Forfar
|29
|14
|6
|9
|42
|40
|2
|48
|4
|East Fife
|29
|13
|6
|10
|44
|41
|3
|45
|5
|Montrose
|28
|10
|5
|13
|36
|45
|-9
|35
|6
|Dumbarton
|28
|9
|7
|12
|47
|48
|-1
|34
|7
|Airdrieonians
|28
|10
|4
|14
|36
|37
|-1
|34
|8
|Stranraer
|28
|7
|9
|12
|33
|43
|-10
|30
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|29
|8
|5
|16
|29
|51
|-22
|29
|10
|Brechin
|27
|7
|7
|13
|33
|45
|-12
|28