Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Partick Thistle1

Falkirk v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 28McKenna
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 23Dixon
  • 6Paton
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 7Petravicius
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 9Jarvis
  • 11MacLean
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 27Waddington

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 31McMillan
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 32Cardle
  • 10McDonald
  • 7Spittal
  • 30Mansell

Substitutes

  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 14Gordon
  • 19Storey
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
  • 99Roy
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Partick Thistle 1. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle.

Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul Paton.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County27176450262457
2Dundee Utd2713773734346
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline28117103030040
5Inverness CT2791263630639
6Morton28810102736-934
7Partick Thistle2894153044-1431
8Queen of Sth2879123535030
9Falkirk2978143040-1029
10Alloa2768132741-1426
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you