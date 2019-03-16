Attempt missed. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Falkirk v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 28McKenna
- 5Edjenguele
- 23Dixon
- 6Paton
- 16McShane
- 21Osman
- 7Petravicius
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 8Todorov
- 9Jarvis
- 11MacLean
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 27Waddington
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 31McMillan
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 8Bannigan
- 17Slater
- 32Cardle
- 10McDonald
- 7Spittal
- 30Mansell
Substitutes
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 14Gordon
- 19Storey
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- 99Roy
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Partick Thistle 1. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle.
Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Paul Paton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.