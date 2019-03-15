National League
Wrexham15:00Maidstone United
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Maidstone United

Wrexham, whose promotion hopes took a serious dent with their midweek loss at home to Barrow, have several injury concerns.

Bryan Hughes is still looking at Luke Summerfield, Mark Carrington, Brad Walker and Manny Smith, who are all doubts, but Shaun Pearson could return.

Maidstone look all but relegated, 11 points adrift in the National League.

Michael Phillips (ankle) is an injury doubt and Rob Swaine is also unlikely to feature after missing out last time.

Saturday 16th March 2019

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00SalfordSalford City
  • BarnetBarnet15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • EastleighEastleigh15:00BarrowBarrow
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00GatesheadGateshead

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372110661283373
2Solihull Moors37217960332770
3Wrexham38209946291769
4Fylde371813663323167
5Salford37199963382566
6Eastleigh37197114945464
7Harrogate36189968452363
8Gateshead381881248351362
9Sutton United381512114444057
10Ebbsfleet3715101250351555
11Barrow381410144243-152
12Bromley38139165156-548
13Hartlepool381212144753-648
14Halifax371017103233-147
15Dag & Red38138174447-347
16Boreham Wood371014133846-844
17Maidenhead United38135203961-2244
18Chesterfield38916134146-543
19Barnet34118153344-1141
20Dover381010184358-1540
21Havant & Waterlooville38911185266-1438
22Aldershot3788212960-3132
23Maidstone United3785243064-3429
24Braintree3877243668-3228
