Wrexham v Maidstone United

Wrexham, whose promotion hopes took a serious dent with their midweek loss at home to Barrow, have several injury concerns.

Bryan Hughes is still looking at Luke Summerfield, Mark Carrington, Brad Walker and Manny Smith, who are all doubts, but Shaun Pearson could return.

Maidstone look all but relegated, 11 points adrift in the National League.

Michael Phillips (ankle) is an injury doubt and Rob Swaine is also unlikely to feature after missing out last time.