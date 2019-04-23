Premier League
Wolves19:45Arsenal
Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 19 Premier League goals this campaign, a joint-league high with Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

He is expected to recall Belgian international midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who was omitted from the starting line-up on Saturday.

Arsenal will be without Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez through injury, while Granit Xhaka is being assessed.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos returns after a two-match ban but Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck all remain long-term injury absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on the chances of his side securing a top four finish: "We have it in our hands. At the beginning of the season, after winter, we struggled in the table. We were in a worse position than we are now.

"Wednesday night is a big moment, match and challenge for us. We are playing away at a team that feels strong with their supporters. It's a good moment to try to do all we can, with intelligence."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were held by Brighton on Saturday and it seems they struggle to beat teams who just sit in against them.

I don't think it will be a problem on Wednesday because Arsenal will go at them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their nine previous Premier League encounters against Wolves, recording victories in seven of them.
  • Wolves are winless in 16 top-flight fixtures against Arsenal (D4, L12) since a 3-2 victory at Highbury in 1979.
  • Wolves are without a home win versus the Gunners in all competitions in nine games (losing eight of those matches) since a 1-0 triumph in October 1978.
  • November's reverse fixture finished 1-1, with Arsenal equalising in the 86th minute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have won only two of their last nine Premier League fixtures (D4, L3).
  • They are unbeaten in their most recent nine home matches in all competitions, winning seven of them.
  • Wolves have collected a club record-equalling 28 Premier League points at Molineux this term.
  • They have earned 13 points against the established top six this season - only Manchester City and Liverpool have better records.
  • They have lost three of their 10 league matches against sides currently in the top six, as many as they have lost in five games versus teams in the relegation zone.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal are in danger of suffering back-to-back league defeats for the first time since their opening two fixtures of the season.
  • They have lost four of their seven away games against sides currently in the top half of table.
  • Unai Emery's side have kept only one clean sheet in their 16 away league matches in 2018-19.
  • The Gunners have 66 points, which is their highest tally after 34 games since the 2014-15 season.
  • Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals than Arsenal's tally of 68.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30242479215874
2Liverpool30227168175173
3Tottenham30201957322561
4Arsenal30186663392460
5Man Utd30177658401858
6Chelsea29176650311957
7Wolves30128103836244
8Watford30127114244-243
9West Ham31126134146-542
10Leicester31125144043-341
11Bournemouth31115154356-1338
12Everton30107134142-137
13Newcastle3198143140-935
14Crystal Palace3096153641-533
15Brighton2996143242-1033
16Southampton3079143450-1630
17Burnley3186173559-2430
18Cardiff3084182757-3028
19Fulham3045212868-4017
20Huddersfield3135231857-3914
