Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 19 Premier League goals this campaign, a joint-league high with Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero

TEAM NEWS

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

He is expected to recall Belgian international midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who was omitted from the starting line-up on Saturday.

Arsenal will be without Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez through injury, while Granit Xhaka is being assessed.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos returns after a two-match ban but Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Danny Welbeck all remain long-term injury absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery on the chances of his side securing a top four finish: "We have it in our hands. At the beginning of the season, after winter, we struggled in the table. We were in a worse position than we are now.

"Wednesday night is a big moment, match and challenge for us. We are playing away at a team that feels strong with their supporters. It's a good moment to try to do all we can, with intelligence."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves were held by Brighton on Saturday and it seems they struggle to beat teams who just sit in against them.

I don't think it will be a problem on Wednesday because Arsenal will go at them.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their nine previous Premier League encounters against Wolves, recording victories in seven of them.

Wolves are winless in 16 top-flight fixtures against Arsenal (D4, L12) since a 3-2 victory at Highbury in 1979.

Wolves are without a home win versus the Gunners in all competitions in nine games (losing eight of those matches) since a 1-0 triumph in October 1978.

November's reverse fixture finished 1-1, with Arsenal equalising in the 86th minute.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have won only two of their last nine Premier League fixtures (D4, L3).

They are unbeaten in their most recent nine home matches in all competitions, winning seven of them.

Wolves have collected a club record-equalling 28 Premier League points at Molineux this term.

They have earned 13 points against the established top six this season - only Manchester City and Liverpool have better records.

They have lost three of their 10 league matches against sides currently in the top six, as many as they have lost in five games versus teams in the relegation zone.

Arsenal