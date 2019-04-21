Premier League
Watford19:45Southampton
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Southampton

Watford's Troy Deeney
Watford forward Troy Deeney is suspended as a result of being sent off against Arsenal

TEAM NEWS

Watford remain without captain Troy Deeney, who serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Roberto Pereyra is a doubt with the hip injury that ruled him out of Saturday's win at Huddersfield.

Southampton's Mario Lemina will hope to be involved again having made a goalscoring return on Saturday, in his first game since December.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard remains a doubt with the minor knock that saw him miss the weekend defeat at Newcastle.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "In this moment, I'm not thinking if we are going to be able to keep our position or not.

"To be honest, I prefer to be focused on our next game in three days and we have to recover and try to prepare as best as possible for the next game.

"This is the only way. At the end of the season, we can achieve something really special for us."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We are still in trouble. That is for sure. The journey is still a tough one for us.

"Now is the moment to bring the heads up because I think we played very good games in the past weeks and deserved to get points."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Southampton have only lost one of the past 11 meetings in all competitions (W5, D5).
  • Watford's most recent home victory against Southampton was by 3-2 in the Championship in September 2007.

Watford

  • Watford have only lost one of their past eight home games in all competitions (W5, D2).
  • They have conceded in each of their past eight Premier League games, the longest current run in the competition.
  • They have only drawn two of their 16 Premier League home games this season (W8, L6).
  • Gerard Deulofeu has scored eight goals in his past nine appearances for Watford in all competitions.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost three of their past four away Premier League games, winning one.
  • Four of Southampton's past five Premier League away goals have come from outside the box.
  • Charlie Austin has scored four goals in his past three league starts against Watford.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30242479215874
2Liverpool30227168175173
3Tottenham30201957322561
4Arsenal30186663392460
5Man Utd30177658401858
6Chelsea29176650311957
7Wolves30128103836244
8Watford30127114244-243
9West Ham31126134146-542
10Leicester31125144043-341
11Bournemouth31115154356-1338
12Everton30107134142-137
13Newcastle3198143140-935
14Crystal Palace3096153641-533
15Brighton2996143242-1033
16Southampton3079143450-1630
17Burnley3186173559-2430
18Cardiff3084182757-3028
19Fulham3045212868-4017
20Huddersfield3135231857-3914
View full Premier League table

