West Ham United v Huddersfield Town

Marko Arnautovic could make his first West Ham start since the end of January

TEAM NEWS

West Ham striker Andy Carroll could be out until the end of the season because of an ankle injury.

Marko Arnautovic, who is back to full fitness after illness, could start after two appearances off the bench.

Erik Durm is the latest doubt for injury-hit Huddersfield, having picked up a minor strain in training.

Fellow defender Tommy Smith returns after three games out with suspension, although Christopher Schindler will retain the captaincy.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: West Ham will start as strong favourites to win this match - if that comes to pass, it would make it three successive victories at the London Stadium and send Huddersfield closer to relegation.

And yet there's a feeling about the Hammers this season that the most consistent thing about them is their inconsistency.

New Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert has spoken honestly about the performances since his arrival in January.

Although Huddersfield's return to the Championship is virtually a foregone conclusion, Siewert wants them to fight for everything in the matches that remain.

That could lead to a surprise result, especially if West Ham perform as they did when losing at Cardiff last weekend.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It doesn't matter who we play. Huddersfield is the same. Maybe they're a more dangerous team. They are not playing for nothing.

"If we want to win then we need to play at our best."

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert: "From the day I came here, it has always been about the performance.

"Think of how many games we won since [last] March. It is four wins since March last year. This is important to know. It is a work in progress."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have never lost to Huddersfield in a Premier League fixture (W2, D1).

Huddersfield haven't beaten West Ham in the league in four meetings since November 1971.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten at home in all competitions in 2019 (W4, D2).

The Hammers have kept just three Premier League clean sheets at the London Stadium this season. Only Manchester United and Fulham have fewer at home.

West Ham are looking to win three consecutive league games at the London Stadium for the first time.

They have earned 39 points this season, only three fewer than their final total in 2017-18.

Six of West Ham's last seven Premier League goals have come from a set-piece.

The club's eight-goal leading league scorer Felipe Anderson has not added to his tally in his last 11 league games.

Huddersfield Town