Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser, who has provided 10 league assists this season, is expected to be fit for Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith will miss out with a hamstring strain, so Nathaniel Clyne is likely to deputise.

Ryan Fraser should be fit despite missing training earlier this week after suffering some heavy challenges against Huddersfield.

Newcastle could be without captain Jamaal Lascelles, who was substituted at half-time against Everton with a knee problem.

Fabian Schar is banned for two matches after accumulating 10 bookings.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@TonyHusbandBBC: Victories for both sides last week mean the chances of relegation are almost non-existent for Bournemouth and slim for Newcastle.

Neither faces the most daunting of run-ins either so, privately at least, Eddie Howe and Rafa Benitez will have plenty of other goals on top of ensuring survival.

For Bournemouth, topping their 46-point haul in 2017 should be an aim. Ten points from their last eight games is a good bar to set.

Newcastle have rolled back the years at St James' Park in recent weeks but they have only won twice on the road. They need to harness the attacking flair which Almiron, Perez and Rondon have cultivated so well at home to improve their woeful goal tally away.

Achieve those aims and both managers will be pretty happy by May.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Newcastle have been on a good run. They've changed systems a few times and have been very hard to beat. I expect a tough game.

"We want to find that consistency. I've sensed a desire and attitude within the group to end the season on a high. This is a big game for us."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are unbeaten in three league and cup visits to Bournemouth since a 2-1 defeat in the second tier in September 1989.

The only home win in five Premier League meetings was registered by Newcastle in this season's reverse fixture.

Bournemouth

Their tally of 25 points at home is the most this season among clubs outside the top six.

The Cherries only need a point to match last season's final total of 26 at the Vitality Stadium.

All seven of Bournemouth's home league defeats since losing to Burnley in November 2017 have come against established top-six sides.

Callum Wilson is vying to score in four consecutive league appearances for the first time since October 2014 in the Championship.

Wilson and Ryan Fraser have combined for nine Premier League goals this season - the last pair to do so 10 times in a single top-flight campaign were Arsenal's Nicolas Anelka and Dennis Bergkamp 20 years ago.

Fraser is the first Scottish player to register 10 assists in a single Premier League season.

Joshua King has scored four goals in his last four league games at home.

Newcastle United