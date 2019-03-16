Scottish Premiership
Hibernian15:00Motherwell
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Hibernian v Motherwell

Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & the BBC Sport website
  • Hibernian have scored two or more goals in each of their past four home league games against Motherwell, remaining unbeaten during this period (W2 D2).
  • Following their 1-0 victory the last time the two sides met in the league in January, Motherwell will be looking to win back-to-back top-flight games against Hibernian for the first time since the November 2013.
  • Hibs have won just one of their past six home league games (D3 L2), a 2-0 victory against Hamilton in February.
  • Motherwell have won seven of their past nine league games (D1 L1), keeping five clean sheets during this period, including two in their last two games.
  • Marc McNulty has been directly involved in seven of Hibernian's last eight league goals (5 goals, 2 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen29156845331251
4Kilmarnock29148738271150
5Hearts29145103534147
6Hibernian29119943321142
7Motherwell29124133339-640
8St Johnstone29115132939-1038
9Livingston29107123130137
10Hamilton2963201961-4221
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
