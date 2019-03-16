Hibernian v Motherwell
- Hibernian have scored two or more goals in each of their past four home league games against Motherwell, remaining unbeaten during this period (W2 D2).
- Following their 1-0 victory the last time the two sides met in the league in January, Motherwell will be looking to win back-to-back top-flight games against Hibernian for the first time since the November 2013.
- Hibs have won just one of their past six home league games (D3 L2), a 2-0 victory against Hamilton in February.
- Motherwell have won seven of their past nine league games (D1 L1), keeping five clean sheets during this period, including two in their last two games.
- Marc McNulty has been directly involved in seven of Hibernian's last eight league goals (5 goals, 2 assists).