Rangers v Kilmarnock
- Rangers have won just two of their past 11 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (D4 L5), with each of those victories during this period coming at Ibrox.
- Kilmarnock have failed to score more than a single goal in each of their last 26 visits to Ibrox in the Premiership (13 goals in total during this period), since Bobby Williamson's Kilmarnock side beat Dick Advocaat's Rangers 3-0 back in October 2000.
- There have been 42 league goals scored at Ibrox this season (36 for Rangers, six conceded) - only at Celtic Park (46) and Pittodrie (48) have more been scored.
- Kilmarnock ended a six-game winless run in the league with a 1-0 victory against St Mirren last time out - they last won back-to-back league games in January (during run of three wins).
- Kilmarnock have won 18 points from losing positions this season - at least six more than any other Premiership side this campaign (Aberdeen and Hibernian both have 12).