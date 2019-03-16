Exeter City v Colchester United
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|37
|21
|12
|4
|65
|35
|30
|75
|2
|Bury
|37
|20
|10
|7
|71
|41
|30
|70
|3
|Mansfield
|37
|17
|14
|6
|54
|30
|24
|65
|4
|MK Dons
|37
|19
|8
|10
|61
|39
|22
|65
|5
|Tranmere
|37
|17
|10
|10
|54
|42
|12
|61
|6
|Forest Green
|37
|15
|12
|10
|54
|38
|16
|57
|7
|Colchester
|37
|16
|9
|12
|57
|43
|14
|57
|8
|Carlisle
|37
|17
|5
|15
|56
|48
|8
|56
|9
|Exeter
|36
|15
|10
|11
|47
|37
|10
|55
|10
|Stevenage
|37
|15
|7
|15
|42
|46
|-4
|52
|11
|Newport
|37
|15
|7
|15
|46
|56
|-10
|52
|12
|Northampton
|37
|12
|15
|10
|48
|47
|1
|51
|13
|Swindon
|36
|13
|11
|12
|43
|46
|-3
|50
|14
|Oldham
|37
|12
|12
|13
|54
|48
|6
|48
|15
|Crewe
|37
|13
|8
|16
|40
|47
|-7
|47
|16
|Grimsby
|37
|14
|5
|18
|40
|48
|-8
|47
|17
|Cheltenham
|38
|12
|9
|17
|46
|56
|-10
|45
|18
|Crawley
|37
|12
|7
|18
|39
|49
|-10
|43
|19
|Morecambe
|37
|11
|8
|18
|44
|58
|-14
|41
|20
|Cambridge
|37
|11
|8
|18
|32
|54
|-22
|41
|21
|Port Vale
|37
|10
|10
|17
|33
|43
|-10
|40
|22
|Yeovil
|37
|9
|9
|19
|36
|52
|-16
|36
|23
|Notts County
|37
|7
|11
|19
|38
|71
|-33
|32
|24
|Macclesfield
|36
|7
|9
|20
|36
|62
|-26
|30