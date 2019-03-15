Brentford v West Bromwich Albion
Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) remains out, with Luke Daniels set to deputise again.
Defender Rico Henry is also sidelined, but midfielder Lewis Macleod is close to returning from injury.
First team coach Jimmy Shan remains in caretaker charge of West Brom following the sacking of head coach Darren Moore.
Shan led the Baggies to their 3-0 midweek win over Swansea City, which winger Matt Phillips missed with an ankle problem.
Albion will wear black armbands to mark the passing of one of their directors, club secretary Simon Carrington, who lost his six-month fight against cancer on Friday morning, at the age of 34.
Match facts
- Brentford have not hosted West Bromwich Albion since August 1998 in a League Cup tie, which the Bees won 3-0.
- Albion are unbeaten in five league games against Brentford, although those five games are spread across 70 years between 1948 and 2018.
- Brentford are looking to win six consecutive home league matches for the first time since May 2014 (a run of seven).
- West Brom won 3-2 away at QPR in February - but they have not won consecutive away league matches in London since March 2007.
- Said Benrahma has been involved in 16 goals in 12 Championship starts at Griffin Park for Brentford this season (7 goals, 9 assists), having a hand in at least one goal in 11 of those starts.
- Albion striker Dwight Gayle has scored three goals in two Championship starts against Brentford.