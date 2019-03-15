Brentford v West Bromwich Albion

Brentford have won their past seven matches at Griffin Park in all competitions

Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) remains out, with Luke Daniels set to deputise again.

Defender Rico Henry is also sidelined, but midfielder Lewis Macleod is close to returning from injury.

First team coach Jimmy Shan remains in caretaker charge of West Brom following the sacking of head coach Darren Moore.

Shan led the Baggies to their 3-0 midweek win over Swansea City, which winger Matt Phillips missed with an ankle problem.

Albion will wear black armbands to mark the passing of one of their directors, club secretary Simon Carrington, who lost his six-month fight against cancer on Friday morning, at the age of 34.

Match facts