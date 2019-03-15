Championship
Brentford15:00West Brom
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v West Bromwich Albion

Brentford forwards Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay celebrate a goal
Brentford have won their past seven matches at Griffin Park in all competitions
Brentford goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) remains out, with Luke Daniels set to deputise again.

Defender Rico Henry is also sidelined, but midfielder Lewis Macleod is close to returning from injury.

First team coach Jimmy Shan remains in caretaker charge of West Brom following the sacking of head coach Darren Moore.

Shan led the Baggies to their 3-0 midweek win over Swansea City, which winger Matt Phillips missed with an ankle problem.

Albion will wear black armbands to mark the passing of one of their directors, club secretary Simon Carrington, who lost his six-month fight against cancer on Friday morning, at the age of 34.

Match facts

  • Brentford have not hosted West Bromwich Albion since August 1998 in a League Cup tie, which the Bees won 3-0.
  • Albion are unbeaten in five league games against Brentford, although those five games are spread across 70 years between 1948 and 2018.
  • Brentford are looking to win six consecutive home league matches for the first time since May 2014 (a run of seven).
  • West Brom won 3-2 away at QPR in February - but they have not won consecutive away league matches in London since March 2007.
  • Said Benrahma has been involved in 16 goals in 12 Championship starts at Griffin Park for Brentford this season (7 goals, 9 assists), having a hand in at least one goal in 11 of those starts.
  • Albion striker Dwight Gayle has scored three goals in two Championship starts against Brentford.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
