Championship
Preston15:00Birmingham
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Birmingham City

Lukas Jutkiewicz has gone 20 games without a goal for Birmingham City since scoring against Aston Villa on 25 November
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Saturday

In-form Preston North End look to make it 12 Championship games unbeaten as they host a Birmingham City side who have lost their last three matches.

North End have defender Darnell Fisher back after being banned for the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough, but midfielder Alan Browne's injury needs to be assessed.

Birmingham are still without right-back Maxime Colin, who misses his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jacques Maghoma and Jota may return after a midweek rest.

Jota was left on the bench for the 2-0 home defeat by Millwall, while Jutkiewicz and Maghoma both came on for the final half hour.

Injured defender Marc Roberts and midfielder Charlie Lakin are both expected to play for the under-23s with a hope of being fit for the West Bromwich Albion game following the international break.

Garry Monk's Blues, who have not scored in three successive defeats and were charged on Thursday with failing to control their spectators after a fan attacked Jack Grealish, will have a capacity 5,600 following at Deepdale.

Match facts

  • Preston North End have lost one of their last 12 home games against Birmingham City in all competitions - a 2-0 defeat in February 2001.
  • Birmingham, who won 3-0 at St Andrew's on 1 December, are looking to complete a league double over Preston for the first time since the 2000-01 season.
  • Since the start of October, only the current top three (Norwich, Leeds and Sheffield United) have won more Championship points than Preston (49).
  • Garry Monk has never lost a Championship encounter in his eight meetings with Preston. His only game at Deepdale in that time was a 4-1 win with Leeds United in December 2016.
  • Preston's 11-game Championship unbeaten run is currently the longest in the division.
  • Birmingham's 21-goal top scorer Che Adams has scored three goals in his last four league appearances against Preston.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
View full Championship table

