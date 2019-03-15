Preston North End v Birmingham City

Lukas Jutkiewicz has gone 20 games without a goal for Birmingham City since scoring against Aston Villa on 25 November

In-form Preston North End look to make it 12 Championship games unbeaten as they host a Birmingham City side who have lost their last three matches.

North End have defender Darnell Fisher back after being banned for the 2-1 win at Middlesbrough, but midfielder Alan Browne's injury needs to be assessed.

Birmingham are still without right-back Maxime Colin, who misses his third straight game with a hamstring injury.

Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jacques Maghoma and Jota may return after a midweek rest.

Jota was left on the bench for the 2-0 home defeat by Millwall, while Jutkiewicz and Maghoma both came on for the final half hour.

Injured defender Marc Roberts and midfielder Charlie Lakin are both expected to play for the under-23s with a hope of being fit for the West Bromwich Albion game following the international break.

Garry Monk's Blues, who have not scored in three successive defeats and were charged on Thursday with failing to control their spectators after a fan attacked Jack Grealish, will have a capacity 5,600 following at Deepdale.

