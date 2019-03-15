Rotherham United v Norwich City
Rotherham will be without suspended Joe Mattock and Will Vaulks for the visit of Championship leaders Norwich City.
Defender Mattock starts a two-game ban following his 10th booking of the season in the midweek win over QPR, while midfielder Vaulks has two games of his three-match suspension to serve.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke could name the same team that beat Hull City at Carrow Road on Wednesday.
But midfielders Moritz Leitner and Mario Vrancic are pushing for recalls.
The Canaries go into the weekend's games two points clear of second-placed Leeds and four ahead of Sheffield United, in third.
Leeds host the Blades in Saturday's early kick-off (12:30 GMT) - the last direct meeting between the three sides leading the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.
|A three-horse race for the Premier League? Who the top three have left to play
|Norwich (75 points)
|Leeds (73 pts)
|Sheffield United (71 pts)
|Rotherham (A)
|Sheffield United (H)
|Leeds United (A)
|Middlesbrough (A)
|Millwall (H)
|Bristol City (H)
|QPR (H)
|Birmingham (A)
|Preston (A)
|Reading (H)
|Preston (A)
|Birmingham (A)
|Wigan (A)
|Sheffield Wednesday (H)
|Millwall (H)
|Sheffield Wednesday (H)
|Wigan (H)
|Nottingham Forest (H)
|Stoke (A)
|Brentford (A)
|Hull City (A)
|Blackburn (H)
|Aston Villa (H)
|Ipswich (H)
|Aston Villa (A)
|Ipswich (A)
|Stoke (A)
MATCH FACTS
- Rotherham have won just two of their last 22 matches against Norwich in all competitions (D10 L10).
- Norwich have won just one of their past 11 league visits to Rotherham (D4 L6), a 3-1 win in September 1967.
- Rotherham are looking to win consecutive Championship matches for the first time since April 2016, when they beat Ipswich and Leeds under Neil Warnock.
- Since drawing 0-0 with Hull City in November, Norwich have scored in all 18 of their Championship games, scoring 43 goals - seven more than any other team in that time.
- Emiliano Buendía has been involved in 10 goals in his past 10 Championship appearances for Norwich City (4 goals, 6 assists).
- Rotherham defender Semi Ajayi has scored six Championship goals in his past nine Championship appearances - one more than he scored in his previous 101 Football League appearances (5, including play-offs).