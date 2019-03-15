Rotherham United v Norwich City

Rotherham's Semi Ajayi has scored five goals in his past four games

Rotherham will be without suspended Joe Mattock and Will Vaulks for the visit of Championship leaders Norwich City.

Defender Mattock starts a two-game ban following his 10th booking of the season in the midweek win over QPR, while midfielder Vaulks has two games of his three-match suspension to serve.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke could name the same team that beat Hull City at Carrow Road on Wednesday.

But midfielders Moritz Leitner and Mario Vrancic are pushing for recalls.

The Canaries go into the weekend's games two points clear of second-placed Leeds and four ahead of Sheffield United, in third.

Leeds host the Blades in Saturday's early kick-off (12:30 GMT) - the last direct meeting between the three sides leading the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

A three-horse race for the Premier League? Who the top three have left to play Norwich (75 points) Leeds (73 pts) Sheffield United (71 pts) Rotherham (A) Sheffield United (H) Leeds United (A) Middlesbrough (A) Millwall (H) Bristol City (H) QPR (H) Birmingham (A) Preston (A) Reading (H) Preston (A) Birmingham (A) Wigan (A) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Millwall (H) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Wigan (H) Nottingham Forest (H) Stoke (A) Brentford (A) Hull City (A) Blackburn (H) Aston Villa (H) Ipswich (H) Aston Villa (A) Ipswich (A) Stoke (A)

MATCH FACTS