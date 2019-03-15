Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tammy Abraham has only failed to score in three of Villa's 18 home league games - and he netted in the 3-0 win at Middlesbrough on 1 December

Aston Villa may be unchanged as they seek a fourth straight league win by completing a double over Middlesbrough.

Boss Dean Smith has no new injury concerns as Villa look to repeat their 3-0 win at the Riverside in December.

Boro have Daniel Ayala available after winning an appeal against his red card in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Preston.

The defender had been in line for a four-game ban if the appeal had proved unsuccessful for Tony Pulis' side, who are winless in their last three games.

Boro are fifth in the table, four points and three places better off than Villa, who have crept within two points of the play-off places.

Villa have scored eight goals in their last three games - and conceded just once - in beating Derby County and Birmingham City and then coming from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Match stats