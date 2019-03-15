Leeds United v Sheffield United

Pablo Hernandez scored the winner when these two teams met in December, one of his 10 goals this season

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes his side are taking on "arguably the best team in the division" when they visit second-placed Leeds on Saturday.

The Blades trail Marcelo Bielsa's side by two points in the Championship.

"The manager has worked at the highest level and they've gone all out to get him to turn their club around," Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He's sprinkled his magic dust and they've got a good group of players."

Leeds boss Bielsa, who is in his first season coaching in England, praised his Bramall Lane counterpart.

"I have learned a lot from Sheffield United, they are the one of the teams from which I have learned the most this season," the 63-year-old Argentine said.

"They have a new style of playing and they have been faithful to that all season, each player is giving the best of themselves.

"When we played against them it was a hard win (1-0 in December) and probably we didn't deserve to win. It's a big challenge to try and beat them."

A three-horse race for the Premier League? Who the top three have left to play Norwich (75 points) Leeds (73 pts) Sheffield United (71 pts) Rotherham (A) Sheffield United (H) Leeds United (A) Middlesbrough (A) Millwall (H) Bristol City (H) QPR (H) Birmingham (A) Preston (A) Reading (H) Preston (A) Birmingham (A) Wigan (A) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Millwall (H) Sheffield Wednesday (H) Wigan (H) Nottingham Forest (H) Stoke (A) Brentford (A) Hull City (A) Blackburn (H) Aston Villa (H) Ipswich (H) Aston Villa (A) Ipswich (A) Stoke (A)

'The biggest game of our lives'

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson posted on social media that for a lot of the players Saturday's match would be "the biggest game of our lives".

However, with eight games left after the Yorkshire derby, Wilder thinks both teams will face further challenges in their push for automatic promotion along with leaders Norwich.

"I respect what he has to say as an international footballer and it gives a big boost to whoever gets the result but it's not season-defining," the 51-year-old added.

"I think that shows a total lack of respect for the teams we've got left to play. If we won it would claw back the deficit that we are in behind them and if they win then they stretch that lead.

"The way the Championship is at the moment all of the teams have got something to play for."

Sheffield United will be without striker Gary Madine after he was shown a straight red in the first half of Tuesday's 2-0 win over Brentford.

Skipper Billy Sharp and fellow forward David McGoldrick are likely to come back into the starting line-up.

The Whites could name the same XI that started the 3-0 win at Reading on Tuesday.

Winger Jack Clarke may come back into the squad having missed the past six games after being taken ill in the draw at Middlesbrough in February.

