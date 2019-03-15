Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Ipswich Town could welcome back James Collins and Collin Quaner for the visit of Nottingham Forest.
Both returned to training on Thursday after Quaner (thigh strain) missed the midweek draw with Bristol City, while Collins (calf) has been out of action since the start of the month.
Play-off chasing Forest will have Jack Robinson available again, who returns after a two-match suspension.
The Reds are waiting on the fitness of Lewis Grabban and Matty Cash.
Match facts
- Ipswich have lost four of their past five Championship matches against Nottingham Forest, winning the other 4-2 at Portman Road last season.
- Nottingham Forest have won only one of their past six visits to Ipswich in the Championship (W1 D1 L4), a 2-0 win in November 2016.
- Martin O'Neill will be the seventh different Nottingham Forest manager that Paul Lambert has faced in his last seven league games against them - Davies, Freedman, Williams, Montanier, Warburton and Karanka the previous six.
- Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored six goals in his past four league starts against Ipswich Town.
- Five of Ipswich's past six Championship matches have ended 1-1, with the Tractor Boys losing the other 2-1 against Reading.
- Martin O'Neill has not faced Ipswich Town since the 1996-97 League Cup quarter-final, when his Leicester City side won 1-0 at Portman Road courtesy of a Mark Robins goal.