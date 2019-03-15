Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku, who has scored six goals in his last four games, is a fitness doubt for Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Wolves centre-back Ryan Bennett is available, despite currently serving a two-match Premier League ban, and could replace Romain Saiss.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has no fresh injury concerns.

Manchester United's in-form forward Romelu Lukaku is a doubt because of a sore foot.

Ashley Young is suspended but Phil Jones is fit, while Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Ander Herrera have returned to training and could be involved.

Caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "We're still getting players [back]. They've been training better this week so Jesse [Lingard] and Ander [Herrera] have been training.

"Rom[elu Lukaku] has a sore foot so he will be assessed. Phil Jones is back, so we're looking stronger."

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Top seven of the Premier League, last eight of the FA Cup - it's not the sort of season that sides coming up into the top flight generally experience.

Wolves, though, aren't your normal newly-promoted club, and those on the inside are presumably merely enjoying 'progress as planned'.

Nuno Espirito Santo will have a plan to beat Manchester United too, having been unlucky not to get the better of his old boss Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford in September.

From Mourinho to the surprise of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United's season has been anything but 'as planned' and yet could end incredibly well.

Two in-form teams should give us great entertainment, and Molineux will be rocking.

One for all to enjoy, Jose included.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Wolves: "Last season you were impressed with them to go through the Championship as they did convincingly.

"They had a clear plan - didn't get Championship players in, [but] players above the Championship level - and you can see that now, in seventh, they trust their own way of playing.

"They defended fantastically well against Chelsea but at home they take the game to the opponent with the great passing ability in the team."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 100th meeting between the sides in all competitions. United, then known as Newton Heath, won the first game 10-1 in a home league game in October 1892.

United have won four of the eight previous FA Cup meetings, with Wolves winning twice.

This is the fourth quarter-final match between the sides. United won 5-3 at Molineux in 1965 and

3-2 away in 1976, after the original tie at Old Trafford had ended 1-1.

United won 3-0 when the clubs last met in the FA Cup, in a fourth-round tie at Molineux in January

Wolverhampton Wanderers

The most recent of Wolves' four FA Cup wins was in 1960 - United had lifted the trophy twice at that point.

This is their first FA Cup quarter-final since 2003, when they lost 2-0 away to Southampton.

Wolves' last quarter-final triumph came at Leeds in 1997-98, Don Goodman with the only goal.

Matt Doherty has been involved in five FA Cup goals this season (three goals and two assists), more than any other player among the teams left in the competition.

