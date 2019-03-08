Hibernian 1-1 Rangers: Steven Gerrard says side 'not in a title race'

Rangers failed to collect all three points from Easter Road

Steven Gerrard watched his Rangers side spurn a lead to draw at Hibernian then conceded his Scottish Premiership side are "not in a title race because of nights like tonight".

Rangers led through Daniel Candeias' first-half goal but had to settle for a point after Florian Kamberi netted.

Although the draw edges them closer to Celtic, the leaders would move 10 clear if they beat Aberdeen on Saturday.

"It damages [Rangers' title aspirations] even more," said Gerrard.

"It was a big gap before tonight, but we had an opportunity to close it to five points. You can afford one [result like this] a season but we've had five or six now."

Rangers had dominated the first half, which ended with captain James Tavernier being confronted by a fan on the pitch.

In the second half, Hibs had chances to claim the points, with defender Darren McGregor also being sent off for the hosts in stoppage-time.

"We're leaving here very frustrated but we've got ourselves to blame," Gerrard told BT Sport.

"We were very excellent first 45 minutes, very dominant, created chance after chance, but we weren't clinical and ruthless enough. We only managed to get one goal but the game should have been done."

Gerrard was also unhappy about what he felt was a foul on Tavernier in the build-up to the Hibs goal.

"The referee is five yards away from it and it's a blatant foul - 10 times out of 10, 100 times out of 100. You can talk about VAR, talk about supporting referees, but it's impossible to support a referee if he cant give a foul five yards away."