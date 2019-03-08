German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen4Schalke2

Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke: Man City's opponents struggles continue

Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen moved up to eighth with their victory - Schalke are 14th

Schalke warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League second leg with Manchester City by conceding at least three goals for a fourth game in a row.

The German side have not won in six games, losing five, including their last-16 home game with City, which they lost 3-2 on 20 February.

Breel Embolo gave them the lead at Werder Bremen, but Milot Rashica scored twice and Max Kruse netted.

Embolo scored a second before Martin Harnik's injury-time clincher.

Line-ups

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 13VeljkovicBooked at 21mins
  • 18Moisander
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 35EggesteinBooked at 19mins
  • 44Bargfrede
  • 10KruseSubstituted forMöhwaldat 90+1'minutesSubstituted forMöhwaldat 90+1'minutes
  • 30Klaassen
  • 4PizarroSubstituted forHarnikat 67'minutesSubstituted forHarnikat 67'minutes
  • 11RashicaSubstituted forBartelsat 84'minutesSubstituted forBartelsat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Beijmo
  • 6Möhwald
  • 9Harnik
  • 22Bartels
  • 24Eggestein
  • 27Kapino
  • 32Friedl

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 18CaligiuriSubstituted forSanéat 87'minutes
  • 17Stambouli
  • 27Bruma
  • 24Oczipka
  • 2McKennie
  • 5Nastasic
  • 10BentalebBooked at 70minsSubstituted forKutucuat 73'minutes
  • 22SkrzybskiSubstituted forMatondoat 79'minutes
Substitutes

  • 1Fährmann
  • 11Konoplyanka
  • 13Rudy
  • 14Matondo
  • 15Kutucu
  • 21Riether
  • 26Sané
Referee:
Martin Petersen
Attendance:
42,100

Match Stats

Home TeamWerder BremenAway TeamSchalke
Possession
Home57%
Away56%
Shots
Home20
Away20
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 4, FC Schalke 04 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 4, FC Schalke 04 2.

Goal!

Goal! SV Werder Bremen 4, FC Schalke 04 2. Martin Harnik (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Möhwald following a fast break.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).

Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Kevin Möhwald replaces Max Kruse.

Attempt missed. Martin Harnik (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Kruse.

Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).

Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Salif Sané replaces Daniel Caligiuri because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.

Foul by Fin Bartels (SV Werder Bremen).

Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! SV Werder Bremen 3, FC Schalke 04 2. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.

Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.

Substitution

Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Fin Bartels replaces Milot Rashica.

Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) because of an injury.

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Milos Veljkovic tries a through ball, but Martin Harnik is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philipp Bargfrede.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Rabbi Matondo replaces Steven Skrzybski.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.

Attempt saved. Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.

Attempt saved. Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo.

Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen).

Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Nabil Bentaleb.

Goal!

Goal! SV Werder Bremen 3, FC Schalke 04 1. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein with a headed pass.

Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).

Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).

Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund24166258273154
2Bayern Munich24173456272954
3RB Leipzig24136543202345
4B Mgladbach24134743301343
5Frankfurt24117647301740
6B Leverkusen2412394335839
7Wolfsburg2411673931839
8Werder Bremen259974337636
9Hertha Berlin249873734335
10Hoffenheim24810647361134
11Düsseldorf2494113142-1131
12Mainz2486102738-1130
13Freiburg246993440-627
14Schalke2565142743-1623
15Augsburg2456133446-1221
16Stuttgart2454152452-2819
17Hannover2435162155-3414
18Nuremberg2427151849-3113
View full German Bundesliga table

