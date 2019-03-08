Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke: Man City's opponents struggles continue

From the section

Werder Bremen moved up to eighth with their victory - Schalke are 14th

Schalke warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League second leg with Manchester City by conceding at least three goals for a fourth game in a row.

The German side have not won in six games, losing five, including their last-16 home game with City, which they lost 3-2 on 20 February.

Breel Embolo gave them the lead at Werder Bremen, but Milot Rashica scored twice and Max Kruse netted.

Embolo scored a second before Martin Harnik's injury-time clincher.