Man Utd fan (almost exactly) predicted PSG victory

Marcus Rashford slots home the penalty to give Manchester United the win over PSG on away goals

No-one could have predicted Manchester United's sensational comeback against Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night...

... or could they?

Step forward United fan Timmy Chin, who lives in Malaysia and decided to offer a pre-match prediction on Twitter.

"Honestly got a good feeling about this," he wrote at precisely 7.54pm. "Probably either we get totally hammered or we really put on a show. Lukaku with 2. PSG comes back with 1 and Rashford fires home 92 mins into injury time!"

Trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Old Trafford, United took the lead through Romelu Lukaku after two minutes.

PSG equalised before Lukaku added a second to leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side within a goal of the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

In the 94th minute (Timmy was two minutes out), Marcus Rashford thrashed home a penalty awarded following a VAR review and everyone was left wondering whether Timmy had magical powers.

"I usually put out predictions but I never go in so specifically, but this time I don't know why," Chin told BBC Radio Manchester.

The original tweet has gone viral and also attracted the attention of United's players - including Diogo Dalot.

"It's just crazy for the players to recognise my tweet. It's a dream come true - I'm so happy," he added.

Ashley Young went one step further, offering the fan a shirt for his efforts and promised one signed by the whole squad if he correctly predicts the outcome of this weekend's league encounter with Arsenal.

Chin's feeling confident again. His prediction? Arsenal 2 Manchester United 4 - Lukaku with two goals.