James Tavernier: Rangers captain confronted by fan at Easter Road

Police led the fan away after the skirmish

Rangers captain James Tavernier was confronted by a fan at Easter Road during his side's Scottish Premiership game with Hibernian.

The supporter attempted to kick the ball away from Tavernier as he moved to pick it up to take a throw in towards the end of the first half.

The two then laid hands on each other before the fan was led away by police.

Rangers led 1-0 at the break thanks to Daniel Candeias' stunning strike after a dominant display.

'It's just lunacy' - reaction

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann on Sportsound

It's just unacceptable, it's just lunacy. It's some idiot thinking he can enter the field of play. Stay away from the pitch, nobody wants to see you there. We should be speaking about how well Rangers have played in this match and some of the last-ditch defending from Hibs.