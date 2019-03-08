Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat leaders Linfield at Mourneview Park
Linfield's title hopes have been hit by a 2-0 defeat by Glenavon as the league pacesetters saw their 10-match winning run end at a windswept Mourneview Park.
Jonathan Tuffey denied Linfield with three great saves late in the first half in horrendous conditions.
Aaron Harman's superb 25-yard strike put Glenavon in front and Blues forward Andy Waterworth hit a post before Josh Daniel slotted home number two late on.
Linfield stay points clear but Ballymena have two games in hand.
